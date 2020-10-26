What's Next for Randy Orton, Roman Reigns After WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results?

3 of 5

A big problem with Orton winning the WWE Championship is that the 2020 WWE draft positioned far more heels on the roster to be options for McIntyre to feud with rather than babyfaces for The Viper to go up against.

WWE does like to beat things into the ground with repetition, though, so it wouldn't be shocking if the game plan is just to have yet another match between Orton and McIntyre or Keith Lee.

Outside of that, who else is there to pick from?

AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz, John Morrison, Sheamus, everyone in The Hurt Business and Retribution are all heels, so they wouldn't be proper fits to challenge Orton. Short of one of them turning face specifically for this reason, they are out of the running.

Once you eliminate those who are too far down the pecking order for a title shot, like Akira Tozawa, Lince Dorado and Titus O'Neil, as well as The New Day since they're tag team champions, that leaves only two people left to pick from: Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle.

Hardy just made his feud with Elias even stronger by hitting him with a guitar Sunday. That's not ending soon enough for The Charismatic Enigma to be built up as Orton's next challenger. Riddle, meanwhile, seems to be feuding with The Phenomenal One.

It may sound farfetched, but if the plan is to have Orton defend the belt against anyone other than McIntyre or Lee and no heels turn babyface before November 22, the only other logical guess is The Undertaker.

This event marks The Deadman's 30th anniversary in WWE, and marketing material for the PPV heavily features his iconography.

Perhaps WWE's plan is to book The Legend Killer against The Phenom, which would explain why his name was brought up recently as someone Orton had feuded with inside Hell in a Cell years ago.

The Undertaker has given no indication he's returning to wrestle, but a match against Orton would draw more eyes than if The Viper were heading toward an obvious victory in a rushed feud or a generic rematch.