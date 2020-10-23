    Ron Rivera Says He's Been Told Cancer Treatment Is Headed in Right Direction

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera gave a positive update on his cancer treatment Friday.

    According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Rivera said: "What I've been told is it's headed in the right direction."

    Jhabvala added that Monday is scheduled to be Rivera's final day of treatment, although he will have to undergo additional scans afterward.

    In August, Rivera announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his lymph node. Rivera called the cancer "very treatable and curable," and said he intended to continue coaching while undergoing treatment, which he has.

    The 58-year-old Rivera is in the midst of his first season as head coach of the Washington Football Team after coaching the Carolina Panthers for the previous nine seasons.

    Rivera went 76-63-1 as head coach of the Panthers, led them to the playoffs four times and took them to the Super Bowl in 2015 after going 15-1 in the regular season. Rivera was named NFL Coach of the Year twice in Carolina.

    Washington is off to a slow start this season at 1-5, and it has lost five games in a row since upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

    Rivera benched second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen, calling it a "gut feeling" this week. The move nearly paid dividends against the New York Giants last week, but Washington missed a go-ahead two-point conversion and lost the game 20-19.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Despite being just 1-5, Rivera has Washington very much in the NFC East race, as the division-leading Eagles are only 2-4-1 and have already lost to Washington.

    Washington will host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in a huge divisional clash Sunday, followed by a bye week and then a second meeting with the Giants in Week 9.

    Related

      Jets Played DT After Trade

      Steve McLendon on his trade to Tampa: 'I got the news on Saturday night a car would be waiting for me after the game'

      Jets Played DT After Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Played DT After Trade

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens, Washington Football Team Announce Plan to Allow Fans

      Ravens, Washington Football Team Announce Plan to Allow Fans
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Ravens, Washington Football Team Announce Plan to Allow Fans

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉

      Looking back at fantasy's biggest surprises and disappointments at the NFL's halfway point ➡️

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 7 😴

      Need to replace Lamar and Thielen this week? Our picks for the best sleeper options in Week 7 ➡️

      Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 7 😴
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 7 😴

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report