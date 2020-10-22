    Browns' Jarvis Landry Reveals He's Playing Through Broken Rib Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been playing with a rib injury suffered during the team's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts

    Landry told reporters on Thursday he broke his rib against the Colts, but he doesn't intend to miss playing time. 

    "It's Cleveland," he said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. "It's blue collar, whatever it takes. We have that mindset, that mentality here."

    The injury occurred on Cleveland's third offensive play when Landry caught a 32-yard pass but had to crawl off the field. He returned on that same drive after sitting out a few plays. 

    Landry missed the first two days of practice last week before being a limited participant on Friday. He was able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 after being officially listed as questionable with rib and hip injuries. The 27-year-old had three receptions for 40 yards in Cleveland's 38-7 loss. 

    Now in his seventh NFL season, Landry has never missed a game. The LSU alum has appeared in 102 consecutive games and has made 25 straight starts dating back to the 2018 season. He leads the Browns with 24 receptions and is tied for the team lead with 319 receiving yards through six games this season. 

    Landry and the Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      Ranking the NFL's Top Backfields

      Ranking the NFL's Top Backfields
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking the NFL's Top Backfields

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Expected to Sign Dez

      Dez needs to pass his physical and workout but should land on Baltimore's practice squad

      Ravens Expected to Sign Dez
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Expected to Sign Dez

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Defense Is Stacked 😱

      Baltimore was already 2nd in the NFL in sacks and they just added Yannick Ngakoue (5 sacks) to this dynamic unit

      Ravens Defense Is Stacked 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Defense Is Stacked 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Buy or Sell Division Leaders as 1st-Place Finishers

      Breaking down the chances that every division leader after Week 6 will finish the season in first place

      Buy or Sell Division Leaders as 1st-Place Finishers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buy or Sell Division Leaders as 1st-Place Finishers

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report