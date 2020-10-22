Browns' Jarvis Landry Reveals He's Playing Through Broken Rib Injury

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been playing with a rib injury suffered during the team's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Landry told reporters on Thursday he broke his rib against the Colts, but he doesn't intend to miss playing time.

"It's Cleveland," he said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. "It's blue collar, whatever it takes. We have that mindset, that mentality here."

The injury occurred on Cleveland's third offensive play when Landry caught a 32-yard pass but had to crawl off the field. He returned on that same drive after sitting out a few plays.

Landry missed the first two days of practice last week before being a limited participant on Friday. He was able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 after being officially listed as questionable with rib and hip injuries. The 27-year-old had three receptions for 40 yards in Cleveland's 38-7 loss.

Now in his seventh NFL season, Landry has never missed a game. The LSU alum has appeared in 102 consecutive games and has made 25 straight starts dating back to the 2018 season. He leads the Browns with 24 receptions and is tied for the team lead with 319 receiving yards through six games this season.

Landry and the Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.