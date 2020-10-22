Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Undertaker, Rollins-Riddle and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker informally announced his retirement from the ring at the tail end of The Last Ride, but might a celebration of his 30th year with WWE pull him back onto television for one last appearance?

It is a question answered in the most prominent tidbit among this week's rumors and innuendo.

Others include backstage heat between a former WWE Champion and a young star who cannot seem to stay out of trouble, as well as the latest on the massive Jordan Omogbehin and his role as AJ Styles' new muscle.

Dive deeper into those topics and Ben Carter's decision to sign with Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire over AEW now with this recap of wrestling reports.