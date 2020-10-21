Browns' Baker Mayfield on Media Criticism: 'I Don't Give a Damn What They Say'

Don Wright/Associated Press

After an ugly two-interception performance in Week 6's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baker Mayfield again is facing a firestorm of criticism.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is apparently immune to outside talk.

"I don't give a damn what they say," Mayfield told reporters of his critics in the national media.

Critics are not lacking for ammo, with Mayfield's performance arguably the biggest factor holding the Browns offense back.

Mayfield has thrown for 1,095 yards (26th in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns (13th) against six interceptions (tied for fourth-most) while completing just 60.6 percent of his passes on 6.4 yards per attempt. His 67.9 QBR ranks 17th among quarterbacks, and Football Outsiders ranks him 25th at the position in defense-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR) and defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA).

ESPN's Ryan Clark was among the most vocal critics of Mayfield this week, saying the Browns will remain "stuck" if Mayfield is their quarterback moving forward.

"This year, they tried a new thing. They said, 'You know what, we're gonna build a house around Baker Mayfield to protect him,' and what he's done already is lit the fire that is gonna burn this house down," Clark said on Get Up.

"You can't win with a quarterback who plays football this way. The games that they've won this season, Kevin Stefanski has found ways to protect Baker Mayfield. They run the football. They use the boot. They try to find ways to get him out of the pocket to get him easy throws."

The Browns currently lead the NFL in rushing and have continued to be effective even after Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury. Mayfield has continued to struggle despite being given nearly every advantage a quarterback would want, which has to give the Browns pause about his status as their long-term starter—even as they sit 4-2.