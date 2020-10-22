Who Will Be the Next WWE Raw or SmackDown Star to Go Back to NXT?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although NXT wasn't involved in the 2020 WWE draft, nothing is stopping the Superstars of SmackDown and Raw from making their way over to the black-and-gold brand. Whether they're returning to their old stomping grounds or going there for the first time, several notable names have surfaced in NXT over the years in an attempt to rejuvenate their careers.

In the last year alone, Finn Balor, Breezango and Ember Moon have all made their way over from the bigger stages of WWE to NXT. Moon has been a dominant force in the women's division, Breezango won their first pair of tag titles in August, and Balor recaptured the NXT Championship to become only the third two-time NXT champion ever.

Even Mercedes Martinez, who debuted on Raw as a member of Retribution not too long ago, may soon be back in NXT based on her recent absence from WWE TV. NXT should be smart to not overflood their roster with ex-Raw and SmackDown stars, but a few here and there can be exciting for everyone.

Looking at the landscape of Raw or SmackDown at the moment, there are a number of people who could benefit big-time from a run in NXT, specifically those who have been there already and haven't been booked as well since. Bouncing between Raw and SmackDown will only do so much for someone before it becomes evident that a vastly different environment, such as NXT, is needed.

Returning to NXT worked wonders for Balor and others, so there's no reason to think these five underutilized athletes wouldn't experience similar success if they were to follow in his footsteps.