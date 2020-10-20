IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 20

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rules: Winner earns No. 20 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory. The wrestler pinned or submitted must enter at No. 1.

A week after teaming up, Rhino, Heath, Hernandez, Cousin Jake and Alisha Edwards battled in a 5-Way Match with high stakes.

The fearless Edwards talked trash to her male counterparts but quickly found herself crumpled in pain as Jake paired off with Heath and Hernandez and Rhino rekindled their rivalry. With the men brawling on the floor, Edwards launched herself off the top rope and wiped the opposition out.

Late in the match, Edwards slapped Hernandez, who ducked out of the way in time for the smallest competitor in the match to eat a Gore from The Man Beast.

Hernandez scored a quick rollup on Rhino for the win and the coveted No. 20 position in the upcoming gauntlet bout.

Result

Hernandez defeated Edwards, Rhino, Heath and Cousin Jake

Grade

C

Analysis

There was not much to the match but the drama surrounding Rhino, Heath and their careers with Impact made up for it.

After pledging his own career in hopes of his best friend Heath earning a job with the company, Rhino now faces the uphill battle of entering at No. 1 and making it all the way through the battle. While unlikely, it will create a considerable amount of drama around a match between the stars not otherwise featured on the card.

If only WWE could manifest that much intrigue surrounding one of its also-ran battle royals.