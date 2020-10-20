IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 20

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 20October 21, 2020
The penultimate stop on the road to Bound For Glory saw Impact Wrestling present an AXS TV broadcast headlined by a tag team war between The Good Brothers and The North, the latest in the long rivalry between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan, and a huge 5-Way Match to determine numbers one and 20 in Saturday's Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.
Who emerged with momentum on their side heading into Impact's biggest event of the year?
Find out with this recap of the October 20 broadcast.
Heath vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez
Rules: Winner earns No. 20 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory. The wrestler pinned or submitted must enter at No. 1.
A week after teaming up, Rhino, Heath, Hernandez, Cousin Jake and Alisha Edwards battled in a 5-Way Match with high stakes.
The fearless Edwards talked trash to her male counterparts but quickly found herself crumpled in pain as Jake paired off with Heath and Hernandez and Rhino rekindled their rivalry. With the men brawling on the floor, Edwards launched herself off the top rope and wiped the opposition out.
Late in the match, Edwards slapped Hernandez, who ducked out of the way in time for the smallest competitor in the match to eat a Gore from The Man Beast.
Hernandez scored a quick rollup on Rhino for the win and the coveted No. 20 position in the upcoming gauntlet bout.
Result
Hernandez defeated Edwards, Rhino, Heath and Cousin Jake
Grade
C
Analysis
There was not much to the match but the drama surrounding Rhino, Heath and their careers with Impact made up for it.
After pledging his own career in hopes of his best friend Heath earning a job with the company, Rhino now faces the uphill battle of entering at No. 1 and making it all the way through the battle. While unlikely, it will create a considerable amount of drama around a match between the stars not otherwise featured on the card.
If only WWE could manifest that much intrigue surrounding one of its also-ran battle royals.
Interview with Moose
Just four days before a battle with EC3 in an undisclosed location, "TNA World Champion" Moose sat down with Jimmy Jacobs for a special interview.
His own frustration boiled over and after a brief rant, Moose stormed off-set. Jacobs declared they had a few more minutes left when, from out of nowhere, assailants clad in EC3 hoodies arrived, abducted the interviewer and shoved him in the back of a van.
Elsewhere backstage, John E. Bravo had a meltdown over his groomsmen’s inability to secure the wedding location for this week’s rehearsal. He lashed out at Fallah Bahh, Crazzy Steve and Taya Valkyrie before stomping off in anger.
Finally, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo cut a promo calling herself the greatest champion in Impact’s long and illustrious history of women’s wrestling and vowed to prove it against Kylie Rae Saturday at Bound For Glory.
Grade
A
Analysis
Every week, Impact finds a way to spotlight different rivalries and stories in short vignettes, never overexposing them or devoting too much television time to them.
This was another stretch of vignettes that helped get over rivalries that will culminate at Bound For Glory, not to mention what is sure to be a surreal wedding.
Kudos to Impact’s continued dedication to putting just enough emphasis on programs to keep them relevant without tiring fans out on them.
Havok vs. Rosemary
For weeks, Rosemary has been after Havok to bring back Father James Mitchell in time for her wedding to John E. Bravo. A win over Havok would convince the former Knockouts Champion to bring him back. A loss and Rosemary vowed to leave her rival alone.
Rosemary weathered Havok’s offense early, delivering a big inverted DDT for a near-fall. A guillotine choke followed, but Havok’s incredible strength allowed her to fight out and deliver a big suplex. A running boot in the corner followed.
A blind charge by Havok led her crashing into the corner and allowed Rosemary to deliver a crossbody for two. Moments, later, Rosemary downed her opponent and scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Rosemary defeated Havok
Grade
C-
Analysis
Like the night’s opener, there was not much to this sprint of a match. Instead, it was a plot device created to bring about the return of Mitchell for next week’s wedding.
It worked in that regard but it was hardly the best example of what makes Impact’s Knockouts division one of the most intriguing and interesting in wrestling.
Kylie Rae and EC3 Speak on Bound For Glory
A promo from Kylie Rae put over her match with Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory, highlighting her personal motivation (the injury to Susie) and hinting that her anger may prove costly Saturday night.
Elsewhere, the hooded minions delivered Jimmy Jacobs to an undisclosed location, where he came face-to-face with EC3. The former world champion vowed to burn the TNA world title to dust and congratulated Moose on becoming what he is supposed to be.
He issued one last warning to the fictitious TNA Champion to wrap up the segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was extraordinary promo work from both Rae and EC3.
Both got over the story of their match, explained their motivations and created interest for their battles.
It was a welcome change of pace to see Rae address the match with Purrazzo without the smiley, just-happy-to-be-here personality that we have come to expect from her. She was intense, serious and hellbent on exacting revenge for Purrazzo’s attack on Susie and the emotional trauma it caused her.
EC3 as the twisted inspirational speaker, trying to get others to avoid the mediocrity he experienced elsewhere, is a great role for him and one he has absolutely embraced. He did as much in this promo to get the match with Moose over as anyone, really hammering home the importance of the match to his opponent, rather than himself.
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan (with Ken Shamrock)
Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan wrote the latest chapter of their rivalry, just days before the heart and soul of Impact Wrestling Edwards will battle Ken Shamrock.
Callihan struck the first blow, delivering an exploder suplex on the entrance ramp. He worked Edwards over, grinding the fight out of him with a focused, ground-based attack.
Edwards fought back, the former world champion delivering a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near-fall. A flurry of strong style strikes gave way to a lariat clothesline from Callihan. Edwards answered with a headbutt and Callihan followed with one of his own.
Edwards unloaded some chops to the chest but Callihan raked the eyes. Eddie recovered and delivered the Tiger Driver but his blood rival kicked out at two. As Edwards set up for the Boston Knee Party, Callihan grabbed his phone and darkened the arena.
When the lights came up, Shamrock provided a distraction that allowed Callihan to score a cheap rollup win.
After the match, Shamrock applied an ankle lock while Callihan taunted Edwards.
Result
Callihan defeated Edwards
Grade
B
Analysis
Callihan and Edwards have great in-ring chemistry so a match between them is always going to be a fun match.
With that said, it was only a matter of time before Shamrock appeared to help set up his showdown with Edwards. He did, set up a scenario where Edwards has to overcome both Callihan and an injured ankle to emerge victoriously and put the consummate babyface of Impact in a position to incur sympathy from the company’s faithful.
Everything worked here, and pretty much every week leading into it, and the Edwards-Shamrock showdown should be one of the higher-profile bouts on the Bound For Glory card as a result.
Chris Bey, Rohit Raju and Jordynne Grace vs. TJP, Willie Mack and Trey Miguel
Ahead of Saturday’s Six-Way Match for the X-Division Championship, Trey Miguel, TJP and Willie Mack teamed to battle champion Rohit Raju, Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace.
Raju, Bey and Grace worked over TJP for the heat portion of the match. TJP fought out and made a hot tag, sparking a wild and chaotic stretch in which each hit their signature offense en route to Miguel picking up the win and earning some momentum in time for the PPV.
Result
Miguel, Mack and TJP defeated Bey, Grace and Raju
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fast-paced taste of what fans can expect Saturday and it worked in that regard.
They did not overexpose the interactions so as to keep them relatively fresh come the PPV and the result is a much more interesting match than it would have been had the six competitors gone all-out in this match.
Grace is the wild card as we have seen the others work before, and Raju’s cowardly heel persona will be the thread that holds the foundation of Saturday’s match together. Whether he gets what he deserves remains to be seen.
The Good Brothers vs. The North
A promo from Impact World Champion Eric Young, in which he claimed Rich Swann has made him angry and given him purpose, broke down into a chaotic brawl in the final bit of hype for the Bound For Glory main event.
Afterward, The Good Brothers and The North took to the squared circle for the main event of Tuesday’s show.
Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows teed off on Josh Alexander as Ethan Page watched his partner endure pain and punishment, days before a tag title opportunity. The self-proclaimed “Walking Weapon” Alexander fought back and downed Anderson.
Page joined in the fun as the former tag champions worked Machine Gun over, cutting him off from The Big LG. They isolated Anderson, teeing off on him with a relentless offense in an attempt to earn bragging rights ahead of Bound For Glory.
A big spinebuster from Anderson to Alexander allowed The Good Brothers to fight back into the match while a hot tag to Gallows sparked the comeback. Big LG tore through Page and Alexander before chaos reigned supreme. The official called for the bell, deeming it a no contest as he lost control of the proceedings.
Ace Austin and Madman Fulton hit the ring, looking to gain the upper hand, followed by tag champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
The babyfaces cleared the ring before Anderson delivered the Gun Stun to Alex Shelley and The Good Brothers flattened Chris Sabin with the Magic Killer. They stood tall to close out the show.
Result
The Good Brothers fought The North to a no contest
Grade
B
Analysis
If there is one feud that has dominated Impact on the road to Bound For Glory, it is the tag team title feud between these four teams. They have routinely been featured in the main event spot, thanks in large part to the star power of Gallows and Anderson.
Their presence has helped elevate an already prestigious tag division, full of some of the most talented workers in the company. If given time, the 4-way at Bound For Glory could easily be the match of the year in Impact.
The question is whether Impact goes the predictable route and books Anderson and Gallows to pick up the titles, or if one of the other storylines plays out, such as Sabin and Shelley’s magical return to the top of the tag team mountain.
Regardless, the match promises to be one of the most anticipated on the pay-per-view card, and with good reason.
Bleacher Report will have match-by-match coverage of Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 24 beginning at 8:00 PM.