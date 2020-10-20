Angle Calls John Cena WWE's GOAT; Undertaker Thanks Fans; Kross Injury Update

Scott Roth/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Angle Refers to Cena as WWE's GOAT

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had some great battles with John Cena during his career, and there is no question that Cena earned the Olympic gold medalist's respect.

In response to a video of his match against Cena at No Mercy 2003, Angle referred to Cena as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time Monday:

The No Mercy match was significant in that it was the last time Cena was forced to tap out.

Angle and Cena had many more battles after that in both tag team and singles matches, and they always seemed to have great in-ring chemistry.

The respect between Angle and Cena was so great, in fact, that Cena presented Angle for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

While it can be argued that there were better in-ring workers or bigger stars than Cena, the fact that he remained on top for so long in WWE is something that can't be ignored.

Cena headlined pay-per-view after pay-per-view and won a record-tying 16 world titles. He is primarily focused on his burgeoning acting career currently, but he finds time for the company that helped make him famous.

Most recently, Cena faced Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, and although he lost, he was the talk of the show in many ways.

Cena and WWE will always be synonymous with each other, which is likely a big reason why Angle puts Cena on such a high pedestal.

Undertaker Thanks Fans for Support

Ahead of his 30-year anniversary in WWE, The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to thank the fans who have supported him over the years:

Taker was responding to a tweet by Sony Sports India promoting an upcoming tribute to his career.

Although The Undertaker previously wrestled in other promotions under different names such as Texas Red, The Punisher, The Master of Pain and Mark Callous, his televised WWE debut occurred at Survivor Series 1990.

The Undertaker was revealed as the mystery member of "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's Survivor Series team, and he made an instant impact by eliminating Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes.

He went on to become one of the most successful and beloved Superstars in WWE history before seemingly ending his wrestling career at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year.

After beating AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania, The Undertaker said he was ready to ride off into the sunset, although he also left the door open for a potential return under the right circumstances.

An Undertaker match or appearance at Survivor Series 2020 next month would be fitting since Survivor Series is where it all began for The Deadman.

Even if The Undertaker never sets foot inside a ring again, he has established himself as the benchmark against which all other professional wrestlers are measured.

Scarlett Provides Injury Update on Kross

Two months after relinquishing the NXT Championship due to a shoulder injury, Karrion Kross seems to be making progress in his recovery.

On Monday, Scarlett posted a video on Instagram of Kross pulling a rope to lift her and her friend while seated in a basket.

Scarlett accompanied the video with the following caption: "Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes. We're getting closer... and he's about to be the deadliest piece on the board."



Kross immediately went on a dominant run upon debuting in NXT and went on to beat Keith Lee for the NXT title at NXT TakeOver: XXX, but he suffered a shoulder injury during the match and was forced to give up the championship.

The title was then put up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way Iron Man match between Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Balor and Cole tied, which led to a singles match between them for the title.

Balor prevailed and later retained the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31, but he suffered a broken jaw that required surgery.

The status of the NXT title is now somewhat up in the air, which places an even bigger spotlight on Kross and his attempt to get back in the ring.

