Chris Paul: Social Change Fund Will Be Bigger Than Anything We Do on Court

Chris Paul is already a surefire Hall of Famer based on what he has achieved in college and the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder star sees himself leaving a far bigger legacy outside basketball thanks to the Social Change Fund.

In July, Paul collaborated with Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony to form the fund, which aims to "[invest] in and [support] organizations that advocate for communities of color through long-term policy solutions, community representation, and narrative change."

Paul was a guest on Anthony's YouTube Live series and began discussing the organization around the 25:45 mark.

The 10-time All-Star explained how he was happy to finally work collectively since a group can achieve more than star players working individually to achieve social aims:

"But coming to do this thing together, it was dope because it's bigger than any one of us, right. And to see the amount of reach that we've had in a short amount of time. ... And to know that it didn't just stop with us three. The fact that we got Candace Parker, Donovan Mitchell, Michael Strahan, Khris Middleton, all these guys ... Social Change Fund will end up being bigger than anything that any of us are doing on the court."

Anthony echoed the sentiment:

"I mean the basketball part of it is what it is, our careers is what it is. But this Social Change Fund, this is powerful. Like this is here forever, and I want people to understand why we really decided to do that and do it with us, and we also show that we can come together, no matter what, and make change and get some s--t done. That's why I really, you know, I really like this. I actually love this Social Change Fund because it's so much opportunity."

The NBA announced Oct. 5 that Paul was one of the winners of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award:

Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site detailed how Paul spent his first season in Oklahoma City working with charitable organizations throughout the city.

As the president of the National Basketball Players Association, the 35-year-old also had a prominent role as NBA players sought more meaningful action from the league and teams amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and racial inequality.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported in August that Paul and LeBron James were part of a group that communicated with former President Barack Obama to help determine the best course of action.

"Obama was in favor of returning to play once the players seized the moment to work with the league's owners to identify and implement actionable items to effect positive change, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.