Forecasting the Long-Term Outlook of the Hurt Business on WWE

Straight away, The Hurt Business stands out because they’re one of the few stables in the company. That gives WWE room to use them in more creative angles that they couldn’t achieve with other acts

Furthermore, what MVP, Lashley, Benjamin, and Alexander added to WWE programming in terms of representation is invaluable. As noted, The Hurt Business is a nuanced approach to a group of Black wrestlers.

They’re not like any of WWE’s other attempts to utilized four Black men in the sense that MVP gives them authenticity as their mouthpiece. His vernacular and character work makes them feel relevant and relatable on a show that can sometimes be too outlandish.

During an episode of Say Less With Kaz and Lowkey, MVP confirmed that he didn’t want The Hurt Business to be a new Nation of Domination or comparable to anyone else. That has helped to ground the four-man faction.

“You know because I've been hearing the chatter and I've been seeing that and I don't want to do the new anything you know. The Nation was done, it was awesome and the time it was done. It was needed you know, stars were made,” Mr. 305 explained.” I don't want to rehash something else. I want to bring something new and I don't necessarily in our approach to The Hurt Business. Me and Bobby as you know, are legitimate friends. Like away from wrestling, we boys. Shelton is one of my closest friends. I just like making money with my friends you what I'm saying.”

He continued, "But I have no interest in rehashing The Nation of Domination and while I do want to present myself and Bobby and Shelton as, you know, strong, black male role models, successful, we're businessmen. We're not trying to make a statement on race. We're trying to just make a statement and in our case, what we're trying to do, it's not about black or white. It's about gold and green."

It’s a refreshing take that makes The Hurt Business versatile. They work great as heels but they could easily fall into a more ambiguous role because they have such defined motivations under MVP's leadership.