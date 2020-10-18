Fantasy Booking the Perfect AEW vs. WWE PPV Match Card

0 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling is full of moments fans never thought they would see. Things like The Rock returning from Hollywood, Brock Lesnar making his comeback after dominating UFC and Daniel Bryan headlining WrestleMania are just a few of the things that seemed impossible until they happened.

One thing fans have been hoping would happen for years is a WWE supershow with a competing brand. WCW, TNA Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have all been requested over the years. Ever since All Elite Wrestling began building momentum, dream matches have been talked about between AEW and WWE Superstars.

The odds of this ever happening are slim. WWE doesn't need AEW and AEW wants to build its own legacy. But that won't stop us from playing fantasy booker.

What if some strange circumstance made it possible? Who would represent each company? Which matchups would be booked? Which stars would be forced to lose to someone from the competition.

If this kind of event ever took place, it would be the biggest event of the year. This is why it would be ideal to make it a two-night show to get as many possible matches on the card as possible. Let's look at which bouts would make the most sense and who would most likely win in each situation.