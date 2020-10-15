A.J. Green Says He Doesn't Want to Be Traded by Bengals Despite Frustration

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has had a disappointing 2020 season, but the seven-time Pro Bowler isn't looking for a trade.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Green said Thursday "of course" he hopes to be with the Bengals after the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Baby noted Green also said he "can't put that out there" regarding his lack of effort on, and frustration after, a Joe Burrow pass that went over his head, which Marcus Peters intercepted during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After Green missed the 2019 season because of an ankle injury, the Bengals bet on his returning to form by placing the one-year franchise tender on him in March.

Expectations were high for the offense with Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, taking over.

While Burrow has shown tremendous promise through his first five starts, Green's performance has stood out in a bad way. The 32-year-old has 14 receptions, 119 yards and zero touchdowns. His 41.2 catch percentage on 34 targets is on pace to be the lowest of his career.

In the past two games against the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, Green has one catch for three yards on six targets. He's spent his entire nine-year career with the Bengals after being drafted No. 4 overall in 2011.

Green ranks second in Bengals history with 616 receptions, 9,026 yards and 63 touchdowns in 116 career games.