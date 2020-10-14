Timberwolves Rumors: MIN Seeking 'Win-Now' Player in Trade Down from No. 1 Pick

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but they are reportedly looking to move down if the price is right.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, executives around the NBA believe the T-Wolves "prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player to help Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.