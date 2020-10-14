    Timberwolves Rumors: MIN Seeking 'Win-Now' Player in Trade Down from No. 1 Pick

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders reacts to a referee's call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but they are reportedly looking to move down if the price is right. 

    Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, executives around the NBA believe the T-Wolves "prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player to help Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥

      Brooklyn is 'paying homage to a classic' with blue old-school uniforms

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎

      Bucks making a move? Oladipo wants out? Our writer gives his take on the latest offseason buzz 📲

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Isn't Done Winning Titles

      History says you don't win titles after 35, but LBJ is re-writing those rules. How many more rings can he get?

      LeBron Isn't Done Winning Titles
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Isn't Done Winning Titles

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Realistic LaMelo Trade Ideas 💡

      Five win-win draft night trades for the potential No. 1 overall pick

      Realistic LaMelo Trade Ideas 💡
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Realistic LaMelo Trade Ideas 💡

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report