Hawks 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

As the Atlanta Hawks embark on a new season, the 2020-21 campaign could be pivotal for head coach Lloyd Pierce.

The Hawks finished 29-53 in Pierce's first year, a record that wasn't too surprising since the franchise was still in the early stages of a long-term rebuild. But Trae Young showed enough flashes to inspire optimism.

Atlanta took a step backward in 2019-20. The team started 6-27 en route to finishing with the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference (20-47).

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported last December that Pierce wasn't on the hot seat but still painted an unflattering picture of the Hawks behind the scenes: "Frustration in the locker room has been building for some time as teammates have complained to each other about selfishness, not putting in the necessary work to turn things around and players not being held accountable."

Playoffs or bust shouldn't be the mindset for ownership and the front office, but the Hawks should at least make some tangible progress toward a top-eight position in the East. Failing to do so could put Pierce in serious jeopardy.

General manager Travis Schlenk made significant moves to improve his roster during the offseason. Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic provide reliable scoring options who can ease the burden on Young.

2020-21 Hawks Schedule Details

Season Opener: Dec. 23 at Chicago Bulls

Championship Odds: +10000 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Orlando Magic: March 3

One issue for the Hawks in terms of contending for the playoffs is that the top seven teams seem pretty set unless the Indiana Pacers trade Victor Oladipo and look toward the long term.

None of the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers should see a big drop. And the Brooklyn Nets will obviously be better now that they can utilize a healthy Kevin Durant.

That leaves the Orlando Magic as the most vulnerable 2020 playoff team.

The Magic seem to have reached their ceiling in each of the past two years. They made the postseason and took two combined games off the Raptors and Bucks.

Orlando has assembled a solid roster but one that lacks a true foundational star. For all of the Hawks' team-building flaws to date, they at least have a player who fits that standard in Young.

Overtaking the Magic in the standings won't be easy since 10 wins separated them from Atlanta prior to last year's restart. But Orlando is arguably the Hawks' most direct competition for a playoff bid.

Washington Wizards: Jan. 29

While the Magic are probably the most likely to fall out of the top eight, the Washington Wizards are the most likely franchise to climb up.

John Wall's absence allowed Bradley Beal to truly shine. Beal averaged career highs in points (30.5) and assists (6.1) while shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. With the benefit of hindsight, his All-Star snub looks even more puzzling.

If Beal can carry his form into 2020-21 and Russell Westbrook can rediscover some of the form that allowed him to shine with head coach Scott Brooks in Oklahoma City, then the Wizards will likely be back in the playoffs. That adds some stakes to Atlanta and Washington's head-to-head encounters, assuming the Hawks have some level of postseason aspirations.

Season Forecast

The Hawks haven't won 30-plus games since 2016-17. Barring a complete catastrophe, that run will end in 2020-21.

Young's scoring average jumped from 19.1 as a rookie to 29.6 in his second season. More importantly, he became a more efficient shooter despite his average attempts climbing from 15.5 to 20.8. The 2020 All-Star hit 43.7 percent of his shots and 36.1 percent of his three-pointers.

His 4.8 turnovers per game is still a concern, and his defense remained dreadful. That latter factor will probably always be an issue, but he can continue outweighing that with his contributions on offense.

The 22-year-old should continue to improve, and he'll benefit from having Clint Capela as a pick-and-roll partner for an entire season.

The Hawks' improvement as a whole will likely hinge more on the contributions of Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter. Huerter looks like he can be a solid rotation piece, but Reddish and Hunter fell well short of expectations as rookies.

Hunter is the most critical. The 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he's supposed to be the three-and-D wing Atlanta sorely needs to complement Young.

Gallinari and Bogdanovic are the reliable options on the roster outside of Young, but the Hawks' ceiling will be determined by how well those other young players develop in 2020-21.

Getting to .500 might be unrealistic for the Hawks because that would effectively mean making a 17-game improvement based on last year's winning percentage (.299). The upper 30s and possibly low 40s is an attainable goal based on Atlanta's offseason.

Record Prediction: 38-34

