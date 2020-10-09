Aaron Boone on Yankees' Game 5 Loss to Rays: 'It's Awful. The Ending Is Cruel'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are heading into the offseason empty-handed for the 11th straight year after falling to the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday.

A solo home run by Mike Brosseau off hard-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning gave Tampa the go-ahead run. Before the Yankees could even finish processing it, the game had ended. Diego Castillo needed just 10 pitches to get through the ninth and put New York down in order.

"It's awful," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after. "The ending is cruel. It really is."

The final at-bat was just as stunning as anything that preceded it.

With Gio Urshela at the plate, Castillo uncorked a 98 mph sinker to the inside that was ripped right to Joey Wendle at third base. The ball was absolutely scorched, clocking an exit velocity of 109.6 miles per hour and the second-hardest hit ball of the night.

Unfortunately it went directly to Wendle, who crouched down to grab it and was nearly knocked off his feet, he revealed the ball had nearly broken through the webbing of his glove.

Nothing about the 2020 season has been easy for the Yankees. A second-straight year plagued by injuries cost the team a division title and a division rival cost them a shot at the pennant once they got healthy.

It was a cruel season all-around. Now New York is left to find a way forward.