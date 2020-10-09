    Mark Cuban Shares Delonte West Update After Former NBA Player Enters Rehab

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks' Delonte West (13) before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, April 2, 2012, in Dallas. The Clippers won 94.75. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban provided an update on Delonte West after the former NBA guard checked into rehab.  

    Cuban shared a picture of West riding a horse and wrote on Twitter he still has a "long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Sept. 29 that West checked himself into a rehab facility after Cuban reached out to Delphina Addison, West's mother, with an offer to help West however he could. 

    Per Charania, Cuban was able to find West and waited with him at a hotel "until his mother arrived...and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab."

    TMZ Sports noted West's family and friends had been "trying desperately to get Delonte to go to rehab" before he finally agreed. 

    West played eight seasons in the NBA from 2005-2012. He was a member of the Mavericks in 2011-12, appearing in 44 games during the regular season. The 37-year-old also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers

