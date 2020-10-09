Former Steelers, Packers OT Tunch Ilkin Says He's Been Diagnosed with ALS

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin announced Thursday he's been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Ilkin discussed his health status in a video posted by his church, The Bible Chapel:

The 63-year-old has worked as a broadcaster for the Steelers since 1998.

"I want to fight this thing with the help of...God," Ilkin said in the video, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I'm not going to lie down and take this lightly."

The Istanbul native continued to work for the Steelers this season, and there's no indication that will change following his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis, per Adamski.

Lou Gehrig's disease is a progressive nervous-system condition that affects a person's ability to control their muscles. The MLB legend was diagnosed with the disease in 1939 and died two years later at the age of 37.

Ilkin was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 1980 NFL draft out of Indiana State. He earned two Pro Bowl selections in 13 seasons in Pittsburgh and was voted by fans as one of the offensive tackles for the franchise's All-Time Team in 2007.

He spent his final NFL season with the Packers in 1993.