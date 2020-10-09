Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at Age 91

Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at Age 91October 9, 2020
The New York Yankees announced Friday that Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who spent his entire 16-year playing career in pinstripes, has died at the age of 91:
New York Yankees @Yankees
The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/2KDi4V9SeA
Ford is arguably the greatest pitcher in Yankees history. He led the team to six World Series titles and was named World Series MVP when New York beat the Cincinnati Reds in 1961.
Known as The Chairman of the Board, Ford was also a 10-time All-Star, two-time ERA champion and one-time American League Cy Young award winner who finished his career with a 236-106 record and a 2.75 ERA.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
How Stanton Became Yankees’ Most Feared Hitter Again