Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at Age 91

Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced Friday that Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who spent his entire 16-year playing career in pinstripes, has died at the age of 91:

Ford is arguably the greatest pitcher in Yankees history. He led the team to six World Series titles and was named World Series MVP when New York beat the Cincinnati Reds in 1961.

Known as The Chairman of the Board, Ford was also a 10-time All-Star, two-time ERA champion and one-time American League Cy Young award winner who finished his career with a 236-106 record and a 2.75 ERA.

