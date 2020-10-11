AD-to-LA and the Most Important Offseason Trades in Modern NBA History

0 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Many of the NBA's most important trades have taken place over the offseason. That's no accident.

Super-impactful deals are struck during the middle of the year, because blockbusters no know timeline (other than the trade deadline). But seismic shake-ups are easier to complete when teams aren't laboring through a regular-season's worth of games.

And with the Association now entering yet another offseason (in October, no less), it makes sense to brace ourselves for the splashiest moves.

Maybe the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic results in an unusually quiet hiatus. But also: maybe not.

And what better way to prepare ourselves for the consequences that could befall the league in the coming months than by revisiting the most important, impactful, noteworthy offseason blockbusters in recent history?

Only deals struck in 2000 and later are eligible for consideration. Draft-day trades built around prospects will also be stricken from the ledger. We'll get lost amid the many Luka Doncic-, Rudy Gobert-, Kawhi Leonard- and Donovan Mitchell-type rabbit holes if these transactions are in play.

Sign-and-trades are similarly off the table. Apologies to the Miami Heat front office, which has signed-and-traded for Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Jimmy Butler since 2010. And finally, we'll allow the inclusion of any blockbuster that was completed before the start of the regular season. This can be referred to as the "We are obviously going to find a way to talk about James Harden" rule.

But this isn't just about identifying marquee names, though that's part of the process. This is about finding the deals with supersonic fallout—the offseason trades that preceded championships, fueled other huge moves, left a trail of what-if scenarios in their wake or consigned a team to unintentional ruin.