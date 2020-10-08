Yes, These Teams Really Have a Shot at the 2021 NBA Title

8 of 8

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Implying the Toronto Raptors need to defend their status as NBA Finals hopefuls might not fly with everyone—specifically fans north of the border. Prospective disagreement is not misplaced. The Raptors were one win away from another Eastern Conference Finals bid, and anything might've happened had they faced off with the Heat.

And yet, keeping Toronto within a stone's throw of the Finals discussion amounts to a leap of faith.

The roster is facing what could be a mass exodus. Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher (restricted) are all free agents. Running it back should be on the table—pushing the Celtics to a Game 7 is no joke—but is also complicated. Gasol may already be gone, and VanVleet figures to solicit near-max overtures from at least two teams. Shelling out the money necessary to keep the latter will be difficult if team president Masai Ujiri is trying to keep the Raptors' 2021 cap sheet squeaky clean.

Losing two of Gasol, Ibaka and VanVleet would be a huge blow, but it isn't insurmountable. The Raptors would still be left with two top-25 players in Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam along with OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, the No. 29 pick and whoever they sign with the mid-level exception.

That gets you into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, with the bandwidth to do much more. Toronto will have cap space to spare if all three of Gasol, Ibaka and VanVleet head elsewhere, and Siakam might have another jump in him.

He fared well as a primary scorer following Kawhi Leonard's departure and will be far more lethal next season if he's comfortable dribbling through and making decisions in traffic. Anunoby's handle suggests his pinnacle is that of an all-world defender who can swish threes and attack closeouts in a straight line, but anything else he gives inches him closer to potential-All-Star territory.

Approximating the possible value lost in some combination of Gasol, Ibaka and VanVleet isn't a mindless venture—particularly, again, if the Raptors are attempting to do so without adding any long-term money. But even floor-spacing bigs are more imitable on a cheaper budget, and they may be comfortable saddling Davis and Powell with more ball-handling responsibility, in addition to asking more of Lowry and Siakam.

Leaning on the Raptors' penchant for mining and development is undoubtedly too incalculable for some, but they've earned that trust by virtue of their many in-house success stories, including Anunoby, Siakam, VanVleet, Davis, Thomas and Boucher. And besides, they were a plus-6.3 points per 100 possessions this season when playing without Gasol, Ibaka and FVV. That isn't a perfect snapshot of how they'd fare minus all of them, but when accounting for whatever talent they invariably add if everyone flies the coop, it does suggest they'll preserve their make-it-out-of-the-East peak should they resist any temptation to shop Lowry.

And if this group remains intact while bringing in a first-round prospect and mid-level-exception signing, forget about it. Championship contention will be the standard, just like it became this season.