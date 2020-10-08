Lakers LeBron James on His Legacy: It Will Be Told the Way It Should Be Told

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Despite being one game away from his fourth NBA title in his 10th Finals appearance, LeBron James isn't focused on his legacy.

"I don't think about it much," he said, per USA Today's Mark Medina. "It will be told the way it's supposed to be told."

