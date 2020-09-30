LeBron James Winning 2020 NBA Finals 'Cements Him as the GOAT,' Says Insider

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If LeBron James can lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship over the team that he won his first title with in 2012, it will have a major impact on his place in the sport's history.

"These Finals aren't about LeBron versus the Heat," an insider source told The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "These Finals are about his legacy. If he wins, it cements him as the GOAT."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.