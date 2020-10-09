Projecting the Raw and SmackDown Stars Who Will Benefit Most from 2020 WWE Draft

Projecting the Raw and SmackDown Stars Who Will Benefit Most from 2020 WWE DraftOctober 9, 2020
The upcoming WWE draft is a big chance for certain Superstars to shake free of purgatory status and do something special on new brands.
Granted, there are degrees to being stuck in a rut in WWE. Some Superstars are merely stuck off-screen, doing nothing or muddling around in the midcard; others are at the top of cards but struggling to make an impact with fans because it's always the same old thing.
The draft has a way of fixing such problems.
Whether it's a Raw mainstay going to SmackDown or vice versa, a few flips here and there mean a year's worth of new feuds and potential stories to craft for fans.
Here are the WWE Superstars who could benefit the most from the upcoming draft.
AJ Styles
One could make the argument AJ Styles is still the best wrestler on the planet.
One could also argue it's hard to really recall anything he has done since partaking in that epic contest with Undertaker in a graveyard at a pre-taped WrestleMania 36 match in April.
That's only partially sarcasm, as Styles has been hovering around the intercontinental title scene for a little while now. But it feels like he's in a bit of rut compared to where he used to be, and frankly, Raw could use some serious star power to spar with guys like Drew McIntyre.
Given Styles' talent and ability to work the heel or good guy role, he's a dream fit for the red brand now.
Randy Orton
It's a little weird to think someone like Randy Orton is in a rut and needs a brand change.
The Viper has been doing some of the best work of his career as a heel this year, but that seemed to reach its apex during his feud with Edge. And with The Rated-R Superstar still out with an injury, Orton carried some of that momentum over to a lengthy WWE title feud with Drew McIntyre.
But said momentum has been fading, so much so that he just took part in a six-man tag match on Monday's Raw.
It seems like nothing but the return of Edge will help Orton reignite the fire he found earlier this year. But shifting to SmackDown for some fresh-feeling feuds sure wouldn't hurt to keep his momentum alive, and the blue brand's main event scene wouldn't exactly dislike it, either.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
It feels like Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were thrown together in a tag team largely because they just weren't going anywhere.
And while they've had some success, it probably wouldn't hurt either to move to SmackDown and get out from underneath the shadow of heavyweights such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
Jax hasn't felt like a singles threat in a long time. And that's the same story for Baszler, who also has the botched main roster arrival working against her (remember the weird, bloody, neck-biting thing?).
Letting one or both of the WWE women's tag team champs spread their wings on SmackDown would breathe new life into them and the division there, better solidifying things for the long term.
Big E
It feels as if Big E has been due a massive solo run for a long time.
Not that he isn't amazing as part of The New Day, but his brief flirtations with a singles run in the past were incredibly appealing because he looks the part, can work the mic and is especially unique in the ring.
Now might be the time for WWE to capitalize on that. On SmackDown, Big E might be nothing more than a sidenote to the impending reign of terror by Roman Reigns. But if he moves to Raw, he might end up being able to spread his wings a bit while working his way up to a believable title shot against Drew McIntyre.
The rest of New Day can go with Big E too (or not), but the draft could be a strong vehicle to finally getting him that singles push that feels long overdue.
Otis
Fans can be forgiven if they forgot about Otis.
The shocking Money in the Bank briefcase winner who seemed like a perfect fit for the audience-less era and pre-taped shows has pretty much fallen off the map and been unable to fully prove himself.
While Otis has had a few matches against John Morrison over the course of the last month, he's been mostly lost at sea. Which is a shame, as he and that briefcase have some potential with the women's division, tag division or even the singles scene, all the way up to the main event.
Whether it's getting some new competition over to SmackDown for Otis to face or throwing him on Raw to mix it up in a new environment (which is probably better because there is simply more weekly room for him to get a spot), WWE can do right by one of its most unique talents via the draft.
Aleister Black
Aleister Black is in dangerous territory now.
There was a time when it wouldn't have been too ridiculous to suggest the Dutchman was on his way to almost Undertaker-style potential given the mystique around his character.
But he's been in purgatory for a while now, with WWE not even making a big deal of his first major loss before he just became a win-trader Superstar a notch below the bigger guys in notable feuds.
Ripping Black off Raw and throwing him on the blue brand might be the way to go. It'll at least get him in the ring with some fresh opponents and give him a chance to have a soft reset before potentially working his way up the main event ladder.
Still one of the more unique stars on the roster and an incredibly dangerous striker, there's an angle where Black could benefit more than any other Superstar from the draft.