Projecting the Raw and SmackDown Stars Who Will Benefit Most from 2020 WWE Draft

WWE

The upcoming WWE draft is a big chance for certain Superstars to shake free of purgatory status and do something special on new brands.

Granted, there are degrees to being stuck in a rut in WWE. Some Superstars are merely stuck off-screen, doing nothing or muddling around in the midcard; others are at the top of cards but struggling to make an impact with fans because it's always the same old thing.

The draft has a way of fixing such problems.

Whether it's a Raw mainstay going to SmackDown or vice versa, a few flips here and there mean a year's worth of new feuds and potential stories to craft for fans.

Here are the WWE Superstars who could benefit the most from the upcoming draft.