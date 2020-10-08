Dodgers' Dave Roberts to 'Think Through' Kenley Jansen as Closer Amid Struggles

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kenley Jansen has long been the feared closer of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He just hasn't looked too scary throughout the 2020 postseason.

After nearly blowing a save in Game 2's 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't so sure handing the ball over to Jansen is the best plan moving forward.

"I'm going to think through it," Roberts told reporters after the win.

Jansen needed 30 pitches to get two outs Wednesday, but not before giving up two earned runs on three hits with just one strikeout.

Though officially credited with a hold, Jansen was pulled in favor of Joe Kelly as San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. strolled to the plate representing the go-ahead run.

Kelly would walk both Tatis and Manny Machado to load the bases before getting first baseman Eric Hosmer to ground out to second to seal the win.

Roberts won't have to think too hard for possible solutions as the Dodgers look to alter their ninth-inning plans. Both Kelly and reliever Blake Treinen have served in the closing role in high-leverage situations throughout their careers, though Treinen has worked best as the setup man for Jansen this season.

Roberts may not have much of a choice.

Jansen's velocity is noticeably down this postseason with his cutter sitting at 89.1 miles per hour on Wednesday and his sinker at 91.7 mph, per Baseball Savant.



Overall, the veteran has seen his 2020 postseason ERA balloon to 7.71 with a WHIP of 1.71 in 2.1 innings.

Those numbers should help make Robert's decision a bit easier.