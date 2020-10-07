    Video: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blasts HR in 5th Straight Playoff Game

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 8, 2020

    New York Yankees' Luke Voit, left, celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after Stanton hit a home run scoring Voit against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    As the Yankees trailed in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton brightened things up with his fifth straight playoff home run.

    Stanton took Shane McClanahan for a ride in the bottom of the eighth inning, also scoring Luke Voit, who reached on a throwing error in the previous at-bat. The Yankees trailed 8-4 after the homer.

    The night before, Stanton hit a three-run, 118.3 mph home run off Tyler Glasnow that traveled 458 feet, his second home run of the night. The Yankees dropped Game 2, 7-5.

    Game 4 in the best-of-five series will be played Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

