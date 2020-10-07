Video: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blasts HR in 5th Straight Playoff Game

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As the Yankees trailed in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton brightened things up with his fifth straight playoff home run.

Stanton took Shane McClanahan for a ride in the bottom of the eighth inning, also scoring Luke Voit, who reached on a throwing error in the previous at-bat. The Yankees trailed 8-4 after the homer.

The night before, Stanton hit a three-run, 118.3 mph home run off Tyler Glasnow that traveled 458 feet, his second home run of the night. The Yankees dropped Game 2, 7-5.

Game 4 in the best-of-five series will be played Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.