Patrick Mahomes: Stephon Gilmore Hug a 'Mental Lapse' After CB's COVID Diagnosis

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes potentially put himself at risk of COVID-19 with a postgame hug of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Monday night.

"You just have to trust in the protocols and the process in place," Mahomes said Wednesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "It was a little bit of a mental lapse."

The Chiefs earned a 26-10 win over the Patriots in a game that was pushed back after players on both teams tested positive for COVID-19. Mahomes was seen hugging Gilmore afterward in a show of sportsmanship:

Gilmore has since tested positive for the coronavirus and been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

While the Chiefs and Patriots went through with their game in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans were forced to postpone their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Week 7 after an outbreak within the organization.

The NFL has since strengthened its protocols to protect against COVID-19, including more space between players in the cafeteria and on team buses.

"Simply put, compliance is mandatory," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to teams, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Mahomes could be at risk following a close conversation with Gilmore as the game came to a close, although other players from both sides also could have been exposed after the reigning Defensive Player of the Year played all 56 defensive snaps Monday.