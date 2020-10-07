    Dick Williams Resigns as Reds' President of Baseball Operations

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds general manager Dick Williams speaks to the media at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Cincinnati. The Reds promoted Williams to general manager on Wednesday as part of a
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday that Dick Williams has resigned as the club's president of baseball operations.

    Williams had worked in the Reds' front office since 2006.

                                                                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      The Fatal Flaw That Could Wreck Playoff Teams

      No club is perfect. @JShafer calls out the weakness on every team that could undo them in the postseason

      The Fatal Flaw That Could Wreck Playoff Teams
      MLB logo
      MLB

      The Fatal Flaw That Could Wreck Playoff Teams

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Free Agency Big Board ✍️

      @JoelReuter ranks the top 25 players available this winter

      MLB Free Agency Big Board ✍️
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      MLB Free Agency Big Board ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Will the Reds look to change their offensive philosophy?

      Will the Reds look to change their offensive philosophy?
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Will the Reds look to change their offensive philosophy?

      Doug Gray
      via Redleg Nation

      Dodgers' Big 6th Inning Beats Padres in Game 1

      Dodgers' Big 6th Inning Beats Padres in Game 1
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers' Big 6th Inning Beats Padres in Game 1

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report