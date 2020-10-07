Dick Williams Resigns as Reds' President of Baseball Operations

Dick Williams Resigns as Reds' President of Baseball OperationsOctober 7, 2020
John Minchillo/Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday that Dick Williams has resigned as the club's president of baseball operations.
Williams had worked in the Reds' front office since 2006.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
The Fatal Flaw That Could Wreck Playoff Teams
No club is perfect. @JShafer calls out the weakness on every team that could undo them in the postseason