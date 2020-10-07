LeBron James Reveals Text Message He Sent to Lakers Players Before Win vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Before the Los Angeles Lakers took the court for Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, LeBron James sent his teammates a text message about the importance of the game.

Speaking to reporters after the Lakers' 102-96 win at AdventHealth Arena, James revealed why he felt compelled to tell his teammates the contest was a must-win:

Even though the Lakers entered the night with a 2-1 series lead, there was pressure on them for the first time.

Jimmy Butler gave the Heat life with a historic 40-point triple-double in a 115-104 win in Game 3 on Sunday. Anthony Davis had 15 points and was limited by early foul trouble. James' eight turnovers tied his career high in a Finals game.

The Lakers heeded James' words in Game 4, and LeBron finished with a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds. Davis was excellent on both ends with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green and Alex Caruso combined to shoot 6-of-16 from three-point range.

Los Angeles is now one win away from capturing its first NBA championship since the 2009-10 season. The Lakers will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Friday night.