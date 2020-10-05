Jarrett Stidham Replaces Brian Hoyer as Patriots QB in 2nd Half vs. Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Staring at a 10-point deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the New England Patriots replaced starting quarterback Brian Hoyer with Jarrett Stidham.

Hoyer exited after going 15-of-24 for 130 yards with one interception.

The Patriots were playing without Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Hoyer didn't exactly make the most of his opportunity in Newton's absence.

He airmailed a pass to Ryan Izzo that was picked off by Juan Thornhill late in the first quarter.

He also took a sack to end the first half, which prevented the Patriots from trying a field goal that could've tied the score at six.

That Hoyer started at all didn't exactly speak well of Stidham.

While not necessarily the long-term solution, Stidham—a 2019 fourth-round draft pick—was seemingly poised to replace Tom Brady to open the season. The Patriots didn't select a quarterback in the draft, and Hoyer was their only outside addition for a long stretch of the offseason.

New England's quarterback outlook changed drastically when it signed Newton in July.

Newton won the starting job, and ESPN's Mike Reiss explained Monday how Stidham slipped to third on the depth chart.

Once he is activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Newton will presumably resume his starting duties. The offense's performance Monday night underscored how important the three-time Pro Bowler is. The unit looked little like the one that averaged 409 yards and 29 points through three games.