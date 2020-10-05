Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of October 5

0 of 5

It's time to shake things up again!

This week in pro rasslin' brings with it the start of the WWE Draft, a two-night extravaganza that starts on SmackDown, ends on Raw and most definitely does not make up for the creative shortcomings that have plagued the company in recent years.

No matter who it shuffles between shows.

While trying to predict that annual reset is nearly impossible, there is plenty else going on that will give fans an indication of what it can expect in the coming weeks and months of WWE TV.

Not to mention AEW, which has a fairly significant show of its own this Wednesday, headlined by a tribute to Chris Jericho and a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship between Cody and Mr. Brodie Lee.

What can fans expect from this week in sports entertainment and how might it affect the respective companies moving forward?

