    Jimmy Butler Explains 'You're in Trouble' Exchange with LeBron James in Game 3

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) and Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99) talk between plays during the first half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was apparently returning the favor when he told LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers are "in trouble" toward the end of Miami's 115-104 NBA Finals victory.

    The ABC cameras caught Butler dishing out some trash talk to James.

    The five-time All-Star subsequently confirmed what everybody thought, adding that LeBron initially made the same remark to Miami at the end of the first quarter.

    The complexion of the series changed slightly thanks to Butler's triple-double (40 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds). If the Heat had fallen into a 3-0 hole, that would've basically been it. A 2-1 deficit gives them a puncher's chance. Miami might turn the tables completely if Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo can return from their injuries.

    No matter the outcome, Butler's performance throughout the postseason has been a sight to behold.

