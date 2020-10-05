    Report: Bucs' LeSean McCoy Week-to-Week with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the football against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy will likely miss Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.  

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting McCoy is considered week-to-week.

    The 32-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. His most successful seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-18), and he spent last year in a platoon with the Kansas City Chiefs

    McCoy won a title with Kansas City, though he was inactive for most of the postseason. 

    He was brought to Tampa Bay this offseason for depth, settling into a backup role behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II. McCoy has been the team's third option, with Fournette and Jones splitting the snaps and carries, although Fournette missed Sunday's game.

    That also means that his injury shouldn't lead to major changes in Tampa's offense, given that McCoy hasn't seen the field much. At this point, it's fair to question if he has much more in the tank after a long and successful career.  

    Look for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to see more carries on Thursday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien

      Bill O'Brien has been fired as Houston's head coach and GM, effective immediately

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Fire Bill O'Brien

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Major Takeaways from Chargers vs. Buccaneers

      Major Takeaways from Chargers vs. Buccaneers
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Major Takeaways from Chargers vs. Buccaneers

      TJ Porreca
      via NFL Analysis Network

      NFL Fines Raiders Players

      TE Darren Waller fined $30K, Derek Carr and others fined $15K for not wearing masks at Waller's fundraiser (NFL Network)

      NFL Fines Raiders Players
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Fines Raiders Players

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chubb Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

      Browns' Pro Bowl RB expected to return from MCL injury in six weeks; second in the NFL with 335 rushing yards

      Chubb Expected to Miss 6 Weeks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chubb Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report