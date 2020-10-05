Report: Bucs' LeSean McCoy Week-to-Week with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy will likely miss Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting McCoy is considered week-to-week.

The 32-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. His most successful seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-18), and he spent last year in a platoon with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy won a title with Kansas City, though he was inactive for most of the postseason.

He was brought to Tampa Bay this offseason for depth, settling into a backup role behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II. McCoy has been the team's third option, with Fournette and Jones splitting the snaps and carries, although Fournette missed Sunday's game.

That also means that his injury shouldn't lead to major changes in Tampa's offense, given that McCoy hasn't seen the field much. At this point, it's fair to question if he has much more in the tank after a long and successful career.

Look for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to see more carries on Thursday.