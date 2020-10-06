The 2020 NBA Playoffs' 'Robert Horry All-Stars'

0 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

We're in the age of superteams in the NBA, but even now, stars can't win titles all on their own. Supporting-cast members always have and always will need to star in their roles in order for teams to win championships.

Perhaps the best role player in NBA history was Robert Horry.

Though he averaged a measly 7.0 points per game in his career, Horry lasted 16 seasons in the NBA, won seven titles with three different organizations and made a litany of clutch shots in major postseason moments. Last month, none other than Shaquille O'Neal put Horry on his Mt. Rushmore of former teammates, and the largely bench-bound forward is a Hall of Fame cause celebre among certain sects of fans.

It's nearly impossible for a player to live up to Horry's unprecedented track record. But in his honor, we're announcing the 2020 Robert Horry All-Stars. These are 12 role players who stood out most in this particularly stressful postseason and were as key to victory as their more famous and pedigreed teammates.