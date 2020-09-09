Shaq Names Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Robert Horry on Ex-Teammate Mt. Rushmore

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed guest Shaquille O'Neal to his DangerTalk podcast Wednesday and got the NBA legend to name the four best teammates he's ever played with.

The big man quickly put Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Robert Horry on his personal Mount Rushmore, having won titles with each player except Hardaway.

"Big Shot Bob," O'Neal said of Horry. "He saved me at least two out of four championships."

Both Wilson and co-host Jeff Dye appeared stunned by O'Neal leaving LeBron James off that list, yet the big man said the 53 games he played in Cleveland with James weren't enough to adequately judge him.

As for whom he hated playing against most, O'Neal was quick with his response there as well, immediately naming Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

O'Neal said Olajuwon had so many moves compared to the the dominant post players of that era, while Robinson ran like a "deer" up and down the court and was tough to keep pace with.