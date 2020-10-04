Quick Takes on Reigns vs. Uso, AEW Title Tourney, McIntyre as WWE Champ, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso was the biggest talking point among WWE fans coming out of Clash of Champions on Sept. 27, so it should come as no surprise that they are scheduled to resume hostilities at Hell in a Cell later in October.

This time, however, Reigns has promised that the stakes will be higher than ever before. What that entails is anyone's guess, but the build to the bout will undoubtedly continue to carry SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, exciting things are also brewing over in All Elite Wrestling, specifically surrounding the AEW World Championship picture. In addition to Jon Moxley defending his title against Lance Archer at the Dynamite's one-year anniversary show, an eight-man tournament will be held leading up to Full Gear to determine the champion's opponent at the event.

Regardless of who emerges as the No. 1 contender to the title, there's a decent chance Moxley will soundly defeat them as well. It remains to be seen whether the same can be said for WWE champion Drew McIntyre, whose title reign could be in jeopardy of ending at Hell in a Cell at the hands of Randy Orton.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will look at Reigns and Uso catching lightning in a bottle, whether Adam Cole is about to turn on Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31, Cody colliding with Brodie Lee in a rematch for the AEW TNT Championship and more.