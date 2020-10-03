Steelers' Jarron Jones Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Assault

Uncredited/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault and strangulation in an alleged altercation with his girlfriend, according to Lauren Lee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In addition to the two felonies, he was also charged with simple assault.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, and he now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones," the team said in a statement. "We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time."

The 26-year-old is currently a member of the practice squad and has not appeared in an NFL game. The Notre Dame product spent the spring with the New York Guardians in the XFL.

According to the police report, the woman said Jones strangled her as well as hit her in the face and smashed his Xbox console on her face, causing her to lose consciousness.

Jones told police he and the woman went out Friday night. He said he returned by himself before the woman in question came home and started breaking things. He said he responded by "grabbing her by the back and legs and placed her outside." The woman said she was thrown outside.

Police noticed bruising and abrasions on the woman's face, arm and chest.

The Steelers' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed from its originally scheduled date on Sunday because of an outbreak of COVID-19, allowing the two teams to use this time as a bye week.