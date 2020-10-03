No. 9 Texas Upset by Unranked TCU as Max Duggan Outduels Sam Ehlinger

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After flirting with defeat last week, the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns were upset 33-31 by the TCU Horned Frogs at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Texas got down to TCU's 1-yard line trailing 33-29 with less than five minutes to play, but Keaontay Ingram fumbled and George Ellis III recovered it for the Horned Frogs. They ran out the clock to get their first victory over a Top 10 opponent since 2017 (Oklahoma State).

TCU quarterback Max Duggan beat the Longhorns defense with his arm and legs. The sophomore went 20-of-30 for 231 yards through the air and racked up 79 yards with two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Duggan's biggest play of the game was a 26-yard touchdown run on 2nd-and-5 with four minutes remaining to put the Horned Frogs up 33-29.

Sam Ehlinger's performance was more of a mixed bag. The Texas star did have four more touchdown passes Saturday after throwing five touchdowns in each of the past two games. But he only completed 17 of 36 attempts for a 47.2 completion percentage, his worst mark in a game since last year's loss against TCU (45.8).

Even though this game will technically go down as an upset, the Horned Frogs have had Texas' number since they joined the Big 12 in 2012:

After opening the season with a 59-3 win over UTEP on Sept. 12, the Longhorns have struggled since moving into conference play. They allowed 35 points in the second half last week against Texas Tech before erasing a 56-41 deficit in the final three minutes of regulation to win in overtime.

Ehlinger and the offense were close to bailing out the defense again this week, but Ingram's fumble near the goal line sent Texas to its first loss.

Head coach Tom Herman will have to rally his team in a hurry with Oklahoma awaiting next week in the Red River Showdown.

TCU rebounded after a 37-34 loss last week against Iowa State to get its first win of the season. Gary Patterson's squad will look to keep its positive momentum going next Saturday at home against Kansas State.