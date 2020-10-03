WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop Despite Zayn vs. Hardy IC Title Match, Roman Reigns

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its ratings dip compared to last week, likely due in part to competition from Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.043 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 2.110 million. Friday's SmackDown also did a 0.55 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 4 on the night.



The main event of SmackDown was an Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy after Zayn won a Triple Threat ladder match against Hardy and AJ Styles at Clash of Champions to become champion.

Zayn won the match and retained the title on SmackDown after removing the turnbuckle cover and using the exposed steel against Hardy.

SmackDown also opened with a powerful promo from universal champion Roman Reigns after his brutal victory over his cousin, Jey Uso, at Clash of Champions.

Reigns called Uso out and claimed that it was never his intention to beat him down in such a vicious way. Reigns said he simply wanted Uso to refer to him as the tribal chief of the family and that if he wanted another title shot at Hell in a Cell, he would grant it to him.

Roman added that the rematch at Hell in a Cell will involve the most significant stakes in the history of WWE, although it wasn't revealed what they are.

After that segment, Styles interrupted Uso and ran him down on the mic. That led to a singles match, which Uso won to record the biggest victory of his singles career over a multitime WWE champion, as well as a former intercontinental and United States champ.

Another notable segment saw Kevin Owens interview Alexa Bliss on the KO Show. Owens asked her what it was about "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt that caused her to change, and Bliss essentially admitted that she was enthralled with him.

The Fiend then appeared and took Owens out with the mandible claw. The segment ended with Bliss and The Fiend holding hands.

Additionally, Sasha Banks cut a promo on former best friend Bayley and announced that she will challenge her for the SmackDown Women's Championship next week. At the end of the segment, The Boss removed the neck brace she had been wearing as a result of Bayley attacking her with a chair.

Also, after weeks of vignettes, the mystery woman of SmackDown was revealed to be Carmella. During the vignette, Carmella made it clear that she is a heel and no longer intends to pander to the fans.

Friday's SmackDown was the final episode before next week's draft, which promises to shake up the SmackDown and Raw rosters significantly.

