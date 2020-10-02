    Report: Heat's Bam Adebayo Out for Finals Game 2 vs. Lakers with Shoulder Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat reportedly won't have Bam Adebayo available in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as they attempt to even the series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Adebayo's shoulder injury will keep him out of Friday's game, but "there remains hope" he'll be able to play in Game 3 on Sunday.

    Adebayo suffered the injury during the third quarter of Miami's 116-98 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. He collided with Lakers center Dwight Howard while driving to the basket.

    After staying in the game for a few more minutes, Adebayo was going for an offensive rebound when he grabbed his shoulder. The 23-year-old was taken to the locker room for evaluation and didn't return.

    The Heat announced Thursday that Adebayo was listed as doubtful for Game 2 after an MRI revealed he suffered a strained neck.

    Game 1 was a rough night for the Heat in many respects. They also lost Goran Dragic to a foot injury later revealed to be a torn plantar fascia, which has left his status for Friday's game uncertain.

    Adebayo has been one of the breakout stars of the postseason. He averaged 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game through the first three rounds. The Lakers held him to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and zero assists over 21 minutes in Game 1.

    Kelly Olynyk will likely serve as Miami's starting center with Adebayo unavailable for Friday's game.

