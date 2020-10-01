Undertaker on Possible WWE Match vs. Sting: 'That Window Kind of Closed'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker vs. Sting has been one of the most talked about dream matches in professional wrestling for years, but the Dead Man doesn't seem interested in making it a reality.

During a fan Q&A with IGN (h/t Cain A. Knight of Cageside Seats), Undertaker was asked about working a match with Sting:

"Yeah, I get that a lot. Sting stayed down in WCW for so long, and then he went somewhere else, and that window kind of closed. I know he kind of showed up at the end. The way people see that, it looks much better on paper that it actually would've been. It's one of those matches that people will talk about forever."

