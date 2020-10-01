    Undertaker on Possible WWE Match vs. Sting: 'That Window Kind of Closed'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Undertaker vs. Sting has been one of the most talked about dream matches in professional wrestling for years, but the Dead Man doesn't seem interested in making it a reality. 

    During a fan Q&A with IGN (h/t Cain A. Knight of Cageside Seats), Undertaker was asked about working a match with Sting: 

    "Yeah, I get that a lot. Sting stayed down in WCW for so long, and then he went somewhere else, and that window kind of closed. I know he kind of showed up at the end. The way people see that, it looks much better on paper that it actually would've been. It's one of those matches that people will talk about forever."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

