Report: Astros Removed Bus Driver Who Drove Titans Weekend of Vikings Game

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have replaced the bus driver who drove the team during its playoff series against the Minnesota Twins because he also drove the Tennessee Titans for last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Titans have had five players test positive for COVID-19, as well as six staff members, leading to a postponement of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Nate Davis of USA Today.

The Titans played in Minnesota on Sunday, while the Astros were in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

