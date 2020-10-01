    Report: Astros Removed Bus Driver Who Drove Titans Weekend of Vikings Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Baseball bats and gloves sit on the tarp with the new Houston Astros logo during batting practice before an exhibition baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, March 29, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
    Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros have replaced the bus driver who drove the team during its playoff series against the Minnesota Twins because he also drove the Tennessee Titans for last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

    The Titans have had five players test positive for COVID-19, as well as six staff members, leading to a postponement of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Nate Davis of USA Today.

    The Titans played in Minnesota on Sunday, while the Astros were in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Astros Removed Driver Who Drove Titans Last Weekend

      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Report: Astros Removed Driver Who Drove Titans Last Weekend

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Marlins-Cubs Postponed 🌧️

      Today’s Game 2 at Wrigley moved to Friday at 2pm ET due to rain in Chicago

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Marlins-Cubs Postponed 🌧️

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      The Astros Are Moving On, Even if the Rest of You Aren't

      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      The Astros Are Moving On, Even if the Rest of You Aren't

      Nytimes
      via Nytimes

      Yes, the Marlins Are Poised for First Great Upset of These MLB Playoffs

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yes, the Marlins Are Poised for First Great Upset of These MLB Playoffs

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer