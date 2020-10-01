Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Undisputed Era, Hell in a Cell, More

1 of 4

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will, in fact, be turning babyface in NXT. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish will not, however.

Might this suggest Undisputed Era is about to explode?

Perhaps.

NXT has spent so many years building the faction into such a dominant force that there really is only one direction for the group of immensely talented performers to go and that is a full-fledged battle among themselves.

Cole began showing signs of a face turn during, and shortly after, his match with Pat McAfee at TakeOver: XXX. O'Reilly has been trending in that direction in recent weeks.

Strong and Fish being chosen as the heel tandem within the group makes sense, but one has to worry that the duo will struggle to find their footing in NXT after they wrap up their series against Cole and O'Reilly.

One can only hope there is a definitive plan within NXT management because once you split Undisputed Era, it will be extremely difficult to put that genie back in the body and replicate the success the group had prior to it.