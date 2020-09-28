NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Chris Paul, Bucks, 76ers and T-Wolves

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Chris Paul-led Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season, but what's next for the veteran point guard?

Paul proved he still has plenty left in the tank and that he could be an asset to a team that is looking to win a championship soon. He also still has two years and $85 million left on the massive contract he signed as a Houston Rocket in 2018. As such, it wouldn't be hard to believe that OKC plans to move him over the offseason and attempt to rebuild once they have the cap space.

After the team parted ways with Billy Donovan at the end of the campaign, an imminent rebuild seemed even more likely.

With that in mind, the Milwaukee Bucks seem like the perfect fit for Paul, as they want to win now and have the two-time reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They could also use point guard to take some of the pressure off of the Greek Freak, as it's one of their weakest positions. However, sources suggested to The Athletic's Sam Amick that the Bucks have zero plans of pursuing a Chris Paul trade (h/t Michael Scotto of The HoopsHype Podcast).

The Philadelphia 76ers could also be a destination for CP3, as the Sixers are reportedly considering Mike D'Antoni as Brett Brown's replacement as head coach. Apparently, D'Antoni became a top candidate for the position once Donovan accepted the job with the Chicago Bulls. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "the Sixers will also make trades if he's hired. The expectation is that he'll have a say in picking players for his freewheeling style of play."



Paul flourished in D'Antoni's offense in Houston, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume he would be on the list of players the former Rockets head coach would consider bringing in. He could also be the missing piece Philly needs to bring together their starting five.

Lastly, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been attached to Chris Paul trade rumors since October. If the Thunder start shopping the Point God, the Timberwolves could be a "serious suitor" again.

The organization has a talented guard in D'Angelo Russell, but Paul would offer invaluable experience and could mentor the team's young nucleus. Moreover, the T-Wolves have been in search of a pure point guard since Jeff Teague returned to the Atlanta Hawks in January.