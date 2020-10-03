5 Feuds on WWE SmackDown That Must Happen Before End of 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Next week's SmackDown will feature the start of the 2020 WWE Draft, which will shake up the rosters and present new opportunities for feuds to come.

There's no telling what WWE has in store as far as who will be traded between Raw and SmackDown. We'll just have to anxiously await each Superstar's announcement of what brand they end up.

However, even if there weren't any trades at all, there are still some pairings that could be interesting to see down the line.

Focusing on the blue brand, here are five feuds that need to happen before the end of the year, assuming these stars are still on the same show.