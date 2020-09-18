How Every NBA Team Could Add a Star If It Really Wanted One

0 of 30

Public service announcement: This is not the offseason in which NBA teams should be itching to add stars.

Trade possibilities abound, because they always do. Buyers will be waiting on not-currently-available-but-could-become-available guys like Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday. Chris Paul might already have his bags packed. Certain teams may talk themselves into enormous-contract osmosis—the acquisition of overpriced stars for a paltry outgoing sum. Others, or everyone, will be waiting to see which surprise names hit the block.

That's about the extent of this year's star-acquisition market. At least, it feels that way. This incoming draft class doesn't have an overwhelmingly obvious immediate star in its ranks, and free agency does nothing to help the cause; the landscape is completely absent gettable headliners.

Anthony Davis (player option) and Brandon Ingram (restricted) aren't going anywhere. Many other candidates who fit the bill probably won't reach the open market, namely DeMar DeRozan (player option), Mike Conley (early termination option), Andre Drummond (player option) and Gordon Hayward (player option).

Danilo Gallinari and Fred VanVleet are up after them. Or there's heavily aged star power in Marc Gasol and Paul Millsap. That...doesn't do it.

And so, we're back to trades. And how every team can put together blockbuster packages to get one. This is an impossible ask, and not every squad will be looking to make such a gigantic splash. We won't pretend otherwise. Consider this more of a "if Team X wants to try acquiring a star this offseason, even if it probably shouldn't, even if it almost assuredly can't, here's how it should go about it" guide.

Specific trade targets will not be cited in most instances. Who wants to hear the same names over and over and over? Star-for-star swaps will not be a focus. Those defeat the purpose of star acquisitions. Russell Westbrook-for-Chris Paul (and other stuff) deals are a rarity. And finally, package parameters for each squad will factor in competitive outlooks and cap situations and explain why a less or more ambitious blueprint isn't being laid out.