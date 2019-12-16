Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly 'Is Untouchable' in Trade Talks for Nuggets

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. is "untouchable" in trade talks ahead of February's deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM and NBA writer Sagar Trika).

During Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe's Trade Special Show on Sunday night, Lowe suggested that his favorite fake, prospective trade was the New Orleans Pelicans trading Jrue Holiday to the Nuggets for Gary Harris, salary filler and another young player, potentially Porter. But Woj countered that Porter is off the table.

