Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly 'Is Untouchable' in Trade Talks for Nuggets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 10: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets grabs a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 10, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. is "untouchable" in trade talks ahead of February's deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM and NBA writer Sagar Trika). 

During Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe's Trade Special Show on Sunday night, Lowe suggested that his favorite fake, prospective trade was the New Orleans Pelicans trading Jrue Holiday to the Nuggets for Gary Harris, salary filler and another young player, potentially Porter. But Woj countered that Porter is off the table. 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

