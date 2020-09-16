Ranking the Worst NBA Playoff Collapses of All Time

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There's a reason the Denver Nuggets' playoff victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz have garnered such attention. Only 13 teams have ever clawed out of a 3-1 deficit in 257 instances in NBA history, and the Nuggets just did it twice.



It's supposed to be an unassailable advantage. Overcoming such odds takes a combination of veteran leadership, Hall of Fame-level play, perhaps a little luck and an opponent's failure to respond.

Much attention and praise can go to the unlikely winner in these instances, but a good deal of criticism needs to be levied at the loser, as playoff failures like this linger more than most.

Here are the teams to forfeit a 3-1 advantage in the most heartbreaking fashion, ranked in order of smallest to largest disappointment based on the losing club's expectations heading into the series.