Ranking the Best Conference Finals of the Last Decade

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Final Result: Warriors in 7

The 2016 Western Conference Finals will be remembered not just for the incredible basketball, but also for the ripple effects that followed in free agency that summer.

The Warriors were the greatest regular-season team in history during the 2015-16 campaign, going 73-9 to break the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' record of 72 wins. Stephen Curry became the first unanimous MVP in league history, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined him on the All-Star team.

Their opponent? The 55-win Thunder, who had just disposed of a 67-15 San Antonio Spurs team in six games the series before.

Kevin Durant was already an MVP and had led the league in scoring four times. Russell Westbrook was also a scoring champ who was second in the league in assists in 2015-16. They had already been to the Finals together in 2012 and were finally both hitting their primes at age 27.

With Durant and Westbrook combining for 56.7 points per game in the series, the Thunder quickly went up 3-1 over the heavily favored Warriors.

What happened next changed the NBA.

The Warriors rallied for three straight wins, forcing the Thunder into another disappointing playoff exit despite featuring two of the league's best players.

It was the last series Durant would ever play in OKC as he agreed to sign with the Warriors just weeks later. While he later said he would have joined Golden State even if the Thunder had won the series, potentially winning a title that season would have made it far tougher to walk away.

After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors went on to win the next two titles and became one of the best teams the league has ever seen. OKC has lost in the first round all four years since and traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in 2019.