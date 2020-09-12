Updated 2020 NBA Playoff MVP Rankings

1 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic had one of the best playoff debuts in league history, much less for a player still just 21 years old.

Averages of 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals helped push Doncic into the best-players-in-the-NBA conversation, and his scoring average is still the second-highest among all players in the postseason bubble.

Winning two games against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team with the best title odds on FanDuel, was extremely impressive. It won't be long until Doncic becomes the hunted, and not simply the hunter, in the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz

Mitchell was the best player in the 16-team first round, an inspiring sign for next season for Utah Jazz fans.

No player during or since has come close to matching his 36.3-point-per-game average, and the 23-year-old shooting guard showed off his developing overall game with 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals.

Blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets stung, but Mitchell looking like a true No. 1 postseason option was ultimately more important to Utah's future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

It was a tale of two rounds for Antetokounmpo in the playoffs, single-handedly destroying the Orlando Magic before showing his vulnerability against the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo lit up Orlando for 30.6 points, 16.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 59.0 percent shooting and a very respectable 38.5 percent from three in five games, but the Heat held him to 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 45.1 percent shooting overall and a dismal 15.4 percent from deep in his three full games.

The early playoff exit dropped Antetokounmpo to the honorable mention list.