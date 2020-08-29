2020 NBA Playoffs MVP Rankings: Who's the King of the Bubble so Far?

0 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA playoffs have yet to disappoint, with a mix of familiar faces and rising superstars taking over games.

Veterans like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Jimmy Butler have led their teams to early advantages or already carried them to the second round, while Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray are establishing themselves as postseason stars.

Taking into account individual and team play, quality of opponent and 2020 championship odds via FanDuel, these have been the most valuable players in the bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.